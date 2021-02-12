Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.28-1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $822-836 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.71 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.33-5.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.22.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.56. 30,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,113. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average of $107.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

