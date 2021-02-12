Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIR. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.38 ($115.75).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €91.22 ($107.32) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €77.97. Airbus SE has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

