Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

ABNB stock traded up $5.18 on Thursday, hitting $216.84. 3,571,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,947. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.60. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

