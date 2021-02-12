Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.65 Million

Brokerages expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to post $414.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $408.70 million to $420.60 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $403.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 557,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,406,929.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $883,800. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

ATSG stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.71. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.