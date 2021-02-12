Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Down 5.1%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.19 and last traded at $93.47. 2,401,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,345,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.49.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 86 Research started coverage on Agora in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Agora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,894,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,680,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Agora by 10,760.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 70,156 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Agora by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Agora by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 433,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

