Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$116.50.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock traded down C$5.32 during trading on Friday, hitting C$85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$90.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.68. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$43.25 and a 1-year high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,071 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total transaction of C$548,150.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,932 shares in the company, valued at C$6,404,450.28. Also, Director Robert Gemmell sold 2,208 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total transaction of C$199,360.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,669.68. Insiders sold 118,279 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,311 in the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.