Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Trading Down 5.3%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.42. 2,863,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 1,429,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 948,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
Recommended Story: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.