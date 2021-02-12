Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Trading Down 5.3%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.42. 2,863,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 1,429,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). As a group, analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 948,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

