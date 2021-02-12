AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading Down 10.4%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE)’s stock price fell 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.40. 668,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 334,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $95.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.50.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 932.89% and a negative net margin of 582.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AgeX Therapeutics by 8,238.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 151,005 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AgeX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AgeX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in AgeX Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart.

