AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading Down 10.4%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE)’s stock price fell 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.40. 668,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 334,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $95.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.50.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 932.89% and a negative net margin of 582.11%.
AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart.
