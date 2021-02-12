Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMG. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

AMG traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $147.79. 8,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.07. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $148.01. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

