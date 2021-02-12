Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Director Reuben Jeffery III Purchases 2,500 Shares

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMG stock opened at $145.17 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $148.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

