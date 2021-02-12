Aeternity Hits Market Capitalization of $72.60 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 119.3% higher against the dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $72.60 million and $66.51 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 376,891,007 coins and its circulating supply is 331,070,064 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

