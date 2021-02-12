AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

AER stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 1,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -168.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

