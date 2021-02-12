Aeon Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,149.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $16,149.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.22 or 0.00422844 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000780 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.