AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

VRP opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.