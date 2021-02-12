AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,112 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,067,000 after buying an additional 1,447,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after buying an additional 136,180 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,987,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,162,000 after buying an additional 331,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,170,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 635,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,035,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,307,000 after purchasing an additional 462,350 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

