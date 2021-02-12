AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,012 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAUG. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

NYSEARCA:FAUG opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $35.38.

