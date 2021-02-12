AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE URI opened at $279.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $285.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.71 and a 200-day moving average of $207.58.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

