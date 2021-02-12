AE Wealth Management LLC Has $667,000 Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after buying an additional 366,657 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after buying an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 596,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,347,000 after buying an additional 150,705 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,072,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 274.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day moving average of $114.80. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $149.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,377,121.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,767.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total transaction of $3,262,299.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,382,051.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,521 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,292. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.45.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

