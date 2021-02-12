AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYD. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,294,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,232,000 after purchasing an additional 160,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,457,000 after purchasing an additional 86,005 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 458,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 114,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of HYD opened at $62.96 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $66.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.