AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 149 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.92 and a 200-day moving average of $165.55. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $185.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

