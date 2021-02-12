Adyen’s (ADYEY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ADYEY stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $53.07. 529,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,110. Adyen has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

