AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 580 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $214.27 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.10. The firm has a market cap of $159.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

