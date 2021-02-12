AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 15,364 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 204.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 287,648 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 282,188 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 209,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 246,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 185,006 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $79.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

