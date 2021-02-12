AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

