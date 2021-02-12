Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

AEIS stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.05. 554,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,945. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $125.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

