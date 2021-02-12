Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.
AEIS stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.05. 554,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,945. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $125.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.
Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.
Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.