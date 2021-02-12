ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

ADVOF opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. ADVA Optical Networking has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.56 million, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

