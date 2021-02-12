Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Adobe by 2,160.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after acquiring an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $488,584,000 after buying an additional 412,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $493.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,625. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.19. The company has a market capitalization of $236.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,663 shares of company stock worth $53,991,472 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

