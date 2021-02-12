Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s 8th Largest Position

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $496.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $238.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.18 and a 200 day moving average of $478.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,663 shares of company stock valued at $53,991,472 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.