ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 2,885,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,783,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. It is developing AditxtScore that allow individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.