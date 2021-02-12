Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Down 98.1% in January

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the January 14th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHEXY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adecco Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

