Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,752 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,564 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,441 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 98,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.49 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $245.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.63.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

