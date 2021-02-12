Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) (LON:ACC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.42

Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) (LON:ACC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.42 and traded as high as $104.00. Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) shares last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 18,957 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.42. The firm has a market cap of £86.37 million and a P/E ratio of -19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) news, insider Michael Jackson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £400,000 ($522,602.56).

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software offers communications services combining media, political, and social media insights with monitoring and analysis tools for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder engagement, and influencer marketing.

