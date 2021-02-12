Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Up 15.1%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) shot up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.51. 783,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 983,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXDX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $311,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 30,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $314,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after buying an additional 72,439 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 30,207 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

