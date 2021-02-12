Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.98-1.14 for the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Shares of AKR stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. 38,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,570. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

