Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 1,135,993 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 598,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

AKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,452 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,120,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 220,946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 211,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,894.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 204,044 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

