Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Up 7.5%

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) traded up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.05. 3,002,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,505,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $387.33 million, a PE ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 0.81.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 94.66%. The business had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter.
About Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.
