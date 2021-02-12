Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $755.00

Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 755 ($9.86) and last traded at GBX 745 ($9.73), with a volume of 20294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 740 ($9.67).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 714.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 627.85. The company has a market cap of £347.04 million and a PE ratio of -323.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

In other news, insider John Hawkins acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

