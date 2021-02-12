Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 83.1% in January

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the January 14th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ABNAF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Aben Resources has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

