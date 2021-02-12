Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 83.1% in January

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the January 14th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ABNAF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Aben Resources has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Aben Resources
