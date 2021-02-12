Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Abcam in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Abcam in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abcam from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09. Abcam has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $24.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,563,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth approximately $828,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

