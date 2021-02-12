ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 23.54.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

