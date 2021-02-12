Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $23.49 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 7.3% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,943,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

AMZN stock opened at $3,262.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,230.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3,197.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

