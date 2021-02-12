Aaron Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 698 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $496.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.18 and a 200-day moving average of $478.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,663 shares of company stock worth $53,991,472. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

