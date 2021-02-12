Aaron Wealth Advisors Invests $210,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 57.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $198,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

