$960,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will report $960,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $1.22 million. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $1.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $42.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.90 million to $42.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $41.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $79.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIN. Aegis raised their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

KIN opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.64. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $206.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $65,115.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,104,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,564 shares of company stock worth $1,365,438. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 78,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

