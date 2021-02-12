9,075 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 535.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 762,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,131,000 after acquiring an additional 642,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 30.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,614,000 after acquiring an additional 633,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

