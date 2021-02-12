8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $53,961.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000088 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001861 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001221 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

