8,787 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $158,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,199 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,628,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 438,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 343,527 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $93.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,241 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.