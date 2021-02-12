810 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,870,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

IWO opened at $333.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.32. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

