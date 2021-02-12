$807.91 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce $807.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $809.83 million and the lowest is $804.90 million. Quidel reported sales of $152.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 430.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quidel.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.33.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $229.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.26. Quidel has a 52-week low of $72.99 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 588.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,231 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2,433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 256,932 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 266,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,463,000 after acquiring an additional 180,433 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,907,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,117,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

