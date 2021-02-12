8,067 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HII stock traded up $5.21 on Friday, hitting $175.74. 7,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $270.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.56 and a 200 day moving average of $159.65.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HII. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

